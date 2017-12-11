Mechanical Design Engineer - Leeds

Company Leap29

Location Leeds,West Yorkshire,England

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Designer Jobs

Sub_Category Subsea Designer Jobs

Salary £40000 to £45000 Per year

Job ID 626557

Are you a qualified Mechanical Engineer based in Leeds that would like to design Xmas Trees?I know it's Christmas but I'm talking about the Subsea Oil & Gas kind.Leap29 are working on behalf of a company that specialize in the design and manufacture of equipment for the Oil & Gas sector and they need a Mechanical Engineer to join their engineering team in Leeds.Working with customers to understand their requirements you will then design subsea Xmas trees and well head equipment.Subsea design experience is definitely a plus but not necessary. Your engineering capability is the main attraction you should have around 10 years and ideally have done plenty of project engineering work. Mechanical Degree is a must.Salary on offer is in the region of £40,000 as well as other benefits such as pension and healthcare.If you are interested please send your CV by following onscreen instructions and Rob Day will give you a call to discuss further.