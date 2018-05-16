Mechanical Design Engineer - 6 Months - Yorkshire

Company Vivid Resourcing

A global client of mine are currently looking for multiple Mechanical Design Engineers for a large Refurbishment project on a combined heat and power system in the North of England.

* Liaison with both internal and external clients, contractors and suppliers.* Participate in both internal and external design meetings, technical reviews, HAZID and HAZOP studies.* Review and Approval of Design Engineer and Graduate calculations and drawings.* Review and Approval of Design Engineer and Graduate technical documentation.* An ability and willingness to manage, mentor and assist the development of Design Engineers and Graduate Engineers.* The responsibility for attending major project kick-off meetings, leading the projects forward and briefing supporting engineers.* Liaison/ define boundaries with other services as Electrical Design, Network design, Control system.* Project document control & management in line with the company Quality Management System.* Operate within and adhere to the company Health & Safety policy and procedures.

* CEng Chartered Engineer status and engaged on a programme of Continual Professional Development.* At least 15 years of experience in a relevant field, including at least 3-5 years in a similar role.* A thorough working knowledge of relevant CIBSE Guides, British Standards, BSRIA, IGEM and other industry authority publications.* An understanding of the Construction & Design Management Regulations 2015.* An ability to size and specify valves, instruments and piping components.* Experience with the creation and detailing of Bills of Material for plant equipment, valves and instrumentation.* An ability to size and specify major plant such as boilers, CHP engines, pumps and heat exchangers.* An ability to manage the departmental operation, resources, budget, programme and employees.* An attention to detail and a high standard of verbal and written skills.* A keen interest in combined heat and power (CHP) installations, district energy networks and energy saving technology.* A natural aptitude for undertaking engineering calculations, analysis and problem solving.* An interest in fluid dynamics, thermodynamics, energy transfer and stress analysis.* Ability to find and propose solutions to internal / external clients

Job Type: Contract

Duration: 6 Months

Location: Yorkshire

Rate: Negotiable (DOE)

