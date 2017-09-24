Company G2 Recruitment

Location London,Greater London,England

About the Role:

**** Mechanical Design Engineer/ London/ 6 months ****

Good afternoon,

My client is looking for a Mechanical Design Engineer using Solidworks.

POSITION: Mechanical Design Engineer

DURATION: 6 months

LOCATION: London

START: immediate

Skills and experience needed:

* 3D Design Experience* Solidworks* 5-10 years' experience within the Oil and Gas or Power generation industries* Autocad (not essential)* Drafting Experience

If you are interested in this position and wish to apply, please send me your updated CV and then call me on the number below.

Alternatively, if you know of anyone who you believe would be a good fit for this position, please send me their CV or pass on my details

Regards,

Adam.

Job Type Contract

Category Designer Jobs

Sub_Category Mechanical Designer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now