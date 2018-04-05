Mechanic

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Posted on 
Thursday, April 5, 2018 - 9:54am

About the Role:

The Role:
A full time experienced Mechanic is required for Wireline Operations for our Oil and Gas service client

* 3 years' experience in trade.
* 10 years of education (Secondary level).
* ITI trained
* Able to read drawings and identify circuits etc.
* experience with diesel engines, trucks & hydraulics.
* Ideally from a mechanical marine / construction equipment's background.

Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* Diploma in Engineering
* 2 years' experience in trade
* Able to read drawings and identify circuits etc.
* experience with diesel engines, trucks & hydraulics.
* Ideally from a mechanical marine / construction equipment's background.

Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
* Diploma in Engineering
* 2 years' experience in trade
* Able to read drawings and identify circuits etc.
* experience with diesel engines, trucks & hydraulics.
* Ideally from a mechanical marine / construction equipment's background.

