M&E Senior Engineer (Substations)

Workscope/Purpose of the Role

* The purpose is to provide M&E Engineering support to the T&D Engineering team. The role will be to execute deliverables as per the responsibilities detailed below and to manage the deliverable output from the designers.

Key aims and objectives

Execute deliverables in an efficient manner in line with project budget and programme.

Execute Engineering activities (Concept, Front End Engineering Development and Technical Study & Detailed Design)



Prime responsibilities and duties

* Full accountability for the production and control of design & engineering deliverables for multi-discipline HV/MV/LV Substations in line with local client and international standards ensuring full compliance with HSSE and Quality directives.* Leading M&E design engineering resources on specific project execution.* Providing M&E design guidance and co-ordinating the M&E activities with construction and other disciplines.* Reporting to senior staff on progress and schedule status.* Working alongside other disciplines to ensure full multi-discipline co-ordination.* Accountable for Deliverables and tasks below:* Input into HV/MV/LV Substation layouts* Development of Scope of Work documents* Ventilation flow sheets,* Equipment/ductwork sizing,* Containment systems cascaded building ventilation,* Specifications and Engineering Substantiations* Advising on maintenance/testing requirements* Providing advice on wide ranging technical issues and queries relating to Building Services* Supporting refurbishment/modification projects to extend life of plant* Review vendor drawings* Site survey works (Building Inspections / brownfield surveys)* Monitoring and reporting on deliverable progress* Planning/Schedule deliverable output* Construction site support* Input into HSSE deliverables - Designer Risk Assessments* Assist the Lead Electrical Engineer and others when requested in the execution of their responsibilities and duties* Support site works

Qualifications/Training

Essential:

* Degree - Mechanical Engineering

Desirable:

* Member of the relevant Institute of engineering

Experience

Essential:

* Significant experience in an M&E Engineering Role* Significant Industry experience* HSSE competency Construction & Engineering* Experience with all aspects of engineering substation deliverable production* Experience with Multi-discipline engineering* Quality Assurance competent* Familiar with project controls* Familiar with latest industry standards* Experience with managing design resources and deliverable output* Experience in the delivery of written work. i.e. specifications, Design Assessment Reports, Engineering Advice Notes, etc.* Familiarity with CIBSE guides A, B & C* Familiarity with ASHRAE standards* Experience of working in multifunctional teams* Self-motivated, with an ability and desire to work collaboratively with other organisations to create new opportunities* Ability to think innovatively and solve complex problems* Ability to communicate well, both verbally and in writing* Knowledge of CDM Regulations



Desirable:

* Significant experience working in construction/commissioning

* T&D Experience* Autodesk Revit experience (BIM Revit MEP)

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in.

