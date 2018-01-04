Company Fircroft

To work with the Project Manager, Functional Managers and SME's on defining and executing development requirements and in the delivery of the different phases of the project

* Working with the Project Manager, Functional Managers and SME's on definition of development requirements and priorities.

* Support Data Migration, Process Mapping and systems design

* Interfaces with other systems.

* Systems configuration, documentation and deployment.

* Set up and maintenance of security rights and access permissions.

* Contributing to technical strategy, policy and procedure.

* Development and operation of technical testing programmes.

* Production of technical documentation to agreed quality standards.

* Reporting on progress/issues to management and users.



Our client, a major operating company is about to embark on a major upgrade of it Sun and Maximo systems and needs to fill a role for a Maximo System Advisor. This will be a two year project.



