Material Handler, Duncan, OK

About the Role:

We are recruiting in Duncan, Oklahoma for material handlers with forklift experience

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for material handlers with a minimum of 1 years forklift experience to work for a world renowned oilfield service company. You will be working in a fast paced and challenging environment.

What you will be doing

Reports to and receives assignments, instructions, and direction from the Foreman or General Foreman.

Reads and interprets instructions and procedures. Loads, unloads, and moves materials within or near plant, yard, or work site.

May move materials manually or using hand truck, electric dolly, wheelbarrow, conveyor, or hand-operated crane or hoist.

Completes records, maintains tools and equipment, and performs various clean-up and housekeeping activities.

Observes and follows all safety rules and procedures, including wearing required personal safety equipment.

Performs other duties and activities as directed.

Skills/Experience required

Minimum 1 year forklift experience

Experience loading and unloading flatbeds and box trucks

Material Handling experience

