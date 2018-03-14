Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

Job Title: Material Coordinator

Salary: $16 + Benefits

Schedule: M-F, 8hr day, 40hr week

Location: Houston, Tx

Length:3 months with strong chance of hire

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for a Material Coordinator to work for one of the world's biggest oil and gas companies based in Houston, Texas. If you want to work for an amazing company with very quick progression and great benefits apply here. This company is one that is multinational with an annual revenue of over $ 20 billion per annum, they have facilities worldwide and are one of the front runners in their established industry.

Activities may include, but are not limited to:

* Participates in activities to ensure warehouse organization is optimized and meets company standards.

* Participates in 5S initiatives in the warehouse environment.

* Participates in physical inventory counting to ensure inventory accuracy.

* Performs SAP materials management transactions such as goods receipts, goods issues and transfer postings as required to ensure timely processing of goods movements.

* Picks materials for goods issues and transfer posting following established processes to ensure inventory accuracy and timely goods movement.

* Packs materials for transportation using appropriate packing materials and methods.

* Creates shipping documents which comply with local and country requirements for material type and mode of transportation.

* Participates in Lean and continuous improvement initiatives relating to materials management and warehouse processes.

* Provides inventory and other materials reports to support P&M management and PSLs.

* Provides on the job training to new hires and less experienced personnel in materials and warehouse processes and basic materials management SAP transactions.

* Follows established health safety and environmental processes and work methods. Promotes safe working and environmental responsibility.

* Uses Stop Work authority if hazardous conditions are identified and follows reporting procedures for health, safety and environmental incidents



The main requirements of a material coordinator that would make you a great fit for this

* Warehouse environment

* SAP transactions

* Forklift Cert

* Crane Cert

* High school diploma required (two year degree preferred).

* Two years of related experience in material handling required.

* Experience working in an operations environment is preferred, including knowledge and use of handheld scanners and lift truck certification.

If this sounds like something that would interest you can reach me on 1713 423 1636 or simply apply above

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Materials Controller Jobs,Materials Coordinator Jobs,Materials Logistics Jobs

Salary $16 to $17 Per hour

Apply Apply Now