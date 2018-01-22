Material Coordinator

Company NES Global Talent

About the Role:

Assignment Scope:

Responsible for ensuring on time delivery of materials in accordance with contract terms and conditions, including, but not limited to:

Provide updates for material status and open purchase orders, including expediting, tracking and returns.

Coordinates scheduling for orders based in material lead times and arrival dates.

Provides status updates and follow-up to internal client groups.

Maintains integrity and accuracy of the physical inventory by location.

Responsible for year-end physical inventory counts as well as daily/weekly/monthly cycle counts.

Maintains records/spreadsheets for repairs and plan for future requirements based on orders, production schedules and forecasts.

Works closely with supply chain Buyers & operations personnel to prepare, execute and follow material orders and deliveries. Helps to maintain inventory traceability and accuracy.

Physically capable of lifting materials and product up to 50 pounds.

Compliance with client policy and industry regulations.

Typically requires 5-7 years of experience.

Provides more technical/functional support than administrative support.

Demonstrates a thorough working knowledge of technology, applications, terminology, and procedures required of job function. Performs varied and more complex tasks. Makes decisions within broad parameters.



Position Comments:

Responsible for the management of Price, UT warehouse including tracking all material receipts and issues.

Strong customer service skills to assist local personnel in addressing materials issues

Works with Lower 48 Investment Recovery Specialist to assist in identifying and sales of surplus materials

General knowledge of oilfield materials a plus

5-50's – Five Days on for 50 hours (10 hrs/day)



