Marketing Coordinator

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Skaneateles Falls, New York
Posted on 
Thursday, January 18, 2018 - 3:26pm

About the Role:

An upstream oil and gas company is currently looking for a marketing coordinator to join its team located in Skaneateles, New York. This is a contract role supporting the wide range of marketing activities and tasks having direct impact on the business.

The ideal candidate must be able to function in a high-volume environment. This role will typically suit someone with a marketing/coordinator background.

Core Responsibilities include support in:

  • Customer/prospects analytics and segmentation
  • Creation and update of marketing materials
  • Analysis of surveys and create marketing reports
  • Market and competitor analysis including internet research
  • Planning and executing marketing campaigns and activities

 

 

Skills/Qualifications:

  • Bachelor's or master's degree with a focus on marketing/communication/social sciences/analytics
  • Recent graduate with 0-2 years of experience
  • Profound knowledge of Microsoft Office
  • Good communication skills
  • Attention to details
  • Local to Skaneateles, NY

Location: Skaneateles, NY

 

Schedule: Monday - Friday - 40 hours per week

Pay Rate: $20 an hour

Contract Length: 6 months

If you have the relevant experience for the position apply with your most recent resume and I will contact you by phone.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Sales and Marketing Jobs
Sub_Category 
Marketing Director Jobs,Public Relations Jobs
Salary 
$15 to $20 Per hour
Apply 
Job ID 
630771