Company Progressive GE

Location Skaneateles Falls, New York

About the Role:

An upstream oil and gas company is currently looking for a marketing coordinator to join its team located in Skaneateles, New York. This is a contract role supporting the wide range of marketing activities and tasks having direct impact on the business.

The ideal candidate must be able to function in a high-volume environment. This role will typically suit someone with a marketing/coordinator background.

Core Responsibilities include support in:

Customer/prospects analytics and segmentation

Creation and update of marketing materials

Analysis of surveys and create marketing reports

Market and competitor analysis including internet research

Planning and executing marketing campaigns and activities

Skills/Qualifications:

Bachelor's or master's degree with a focus on marketing/communication/social sciences/analytics

Recent graduate with 0-2 years of experience

Profound knowledge of Microsoft Office

Good communication skills

Attention to details

Local to Skaneateles, NY

Location: Skaneateles, NY

Schedule: Monday - Friday - 40 hours per week

Pay Rate: $20 an hour

Contract Length: 6 months

If you have the relevant experience for the position apply with your most recent resume and I will contact you by phone.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Sales and Marketing Jobs

Sub_Category Marketing Director Jobs,Public Relations Jobs

Salary $15 to $20 Per hour

Apply Apply Now