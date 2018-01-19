About the Role:
An upstream oil and gas company is currently looking for a marketing coordinator to join its team located in Skaneateles, New York. This is a contract role supporting the wide range of marketing activities and tasks having direct impact on the business.
The ideal candidate must be able to function in a high-volume environment. This role will typically suit someone with a marketing/coordinator background.
Core Responsibilities include support in:
- Customer/prospects analytics and segmentation
- Creation and update of marketing materials
- Analysis of surveys and create marketing reports
- Market and competitor analysis including internet research
- Planning and executing marketing campaigns and activities
Skills/Qualifications:
- Bachelor's or master's degree with a focus on marketing/communication/social sciences/analytics
- Recent graduate with 0-2 years of experience
- Profound knowledge of Microsoft Office
- Good communication skills
- Attention to details
- Local to Skaneateles, NY
Location: Skaneateles, NY
Schedule: Monday - Friday - 40 hours per week
Pay Rate: $20 an hour
Contract Length: 6 months
If you have the relevant experience for the position apply with your most recent resume and I will contact you by phone.
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.