Marketing Communications Adviser (Maternity Cover)

About the Role:Aker Solutions’ communications team is responsible for safeguarding and strengthening Aker Solutions’ reputation and brand in key markets and among target audiences. The small global team deliver a range of communications and marketing activities including media relations, internal communications, web development and marketing communications.
The Marketing Communications Adviser is a key position within Aker Solutions’ global marketing communications team. Key responsibilities include delivering on strategic marketing communications projects and initiatives on a global scale.
Responsibilities and Tasks:
- Support the development and implementation of the company’s global marketing communications strategy
- Act as project manager for marketing communications projects including video development and graphic design projects
- Manage a range of Aker Solutions suppliers including graphic design agencies and video producers
- Develop digital and traditional marketing materials and templates, ensuring compliance with company standards
- Provide strategic advice for marketing initiatives and deliver high-quality brand materials to support
- Safeguard visual communications ensuring they are brand compliant and of high quality
- Proactively contribute to the global communications team at Aker Solutions scale
Qualifications / Personal Attributes:
- Bachelor degree or above (preferably in business, communications or marketing discipline)
- First-class written and spoken English communication skills
- Strong understanding of brand management with clear focus on consistency
- Excellent project and supplier management skills
- Proven track record in providing effective communications and marketing support to senior management teams
- Firm grasp of design management processes
- Significant attention to detail (both writing and graphics)
- Passion for design and visual communication
- Works well under pressure, managing multiple priorities and stakeholders and consistently delivering high-quality work on time
- Experience in the oil and gas industry and with digital and social media advertising is preferable
