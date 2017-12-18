Market Analyst

Company Progressive GE

Location Detroit

About the Role:

Job Title: Analyst II

Location: Detroit Michigan USA 48226

3-month initial contract

(With high possibility of contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

Job Description

* Maintain the economic development website* Develop site packages for economic development partners and account executives* Collect data and support activities in the preparation of strategic or tactical marketing initiatives* In addition to collecting and organizing material and data, creates and maintains various reports, and provides analytical input and recommendations with regard to existing and/or potential product/service markets, established and potential customers and/or competitors* Provides economic analyses, prepares sales forecasts, scorecards, and tracks and reports out on sales performance vs. goals and objectives

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category General Administration

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now