Company Ably Resources

Location London,Greater London,England

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Marine%2C ROV and Diver Jobs

Sub_Category Marine Surveyor Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 645854

Our client is a marine consultancy offering a variety of services including marine surveys.For their London office we are looking for an experienced Master Mariner, who will work as s Surveyor.The selected candidate willcarry out a wide range and type of surveysdeal with the investigation of damage claimswork with P&I Clubs and the H&M marketliaise with lawyersprovide advice to principals in loss prevention and pre - risk sectorsbusiness developThe work will be split between writing and reviewing reports and working away from the office, conducting surveysRequirementsSea - going experienceMaster Mariner UnlimitedUK driving licenceFlexibilityFor more information and to apply, please send an email to Maciej.siembiga@ablyresources.com