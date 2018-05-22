Marine Surveyor

About the Role:Our client is a marine consultancy offering a variety of services including marine surveys.
For their London office we are looking for an experienced Master Mariner, who will work as s Surveyor.
The selected candidate will
carry out a wide range and type of surveys
deal with the investigation of damage claims
work with P&I Clubs and the H&M market
liaise with lawyers
provide advice to principals in loss prevention and pre - risk sectors
business develop
The work will be split between writing and reviewing reports and working away from the office, conducting surveys
Requirements
Sea - going experience
Master Mariner Unlimited
UK driving licence
Flexibility
For more information and to apply, please send an email to Maciej.siembiga@ablyresources.com