Marine Process Engineer

Company NES Global Talent

Location France,Europe

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Marine%2C ROV and Diver Jobs

Sub_Category Marine Engineer Jobs

Salary €50000 to €60000 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 624816

NES Global Talent est à la recherche d'un Ingénieur Process Marine pour une mission en Bretagne.- l'anglais doit être maitrisé (lu et écrit)- connaissances de base dans les disciplines telles que l'instrumentation et l'électricité.- expériences requises sur bateaux pétroliers (FPSO, FLNG) --> expérience conceptuelle et opérationnelle- gestion des circuits de refroidissement- gestion des effluents navires, de la génération d'eau potable (et d'air instrument), des générateurs éléctriques etc.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.