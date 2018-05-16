Marine Operation Adviser

NES Global Talent
Paris-l'Hôpital
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 - 4:21am

About the Role:

Mission Title:  Marine Operation Advisor
 
Location:  FRANCE - EGYPT

Start Date : May

Duration : ONSHORE and OFFSHORE in Egypt the 1st June for 3 months. (Rotations 5 Weeks / 5 Weeks)

Skills : Marine Expert / Reporting

Main Missions are : 
 
  • To conduct the personnel inductions to all marine support vessels, including 3rd. party & subcontractor’s vessels
  • To conduct an oversight on all marine support units, including 3rd. party & subcontractor’s vessels
  • To follow up and lead improvements to standard operating practises for the marine activities.



Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.
Contract
