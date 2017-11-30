About the Role:Our client provides full spectrum of marine engineering, naval architecture and ship design services.
They are part of a larger organization and have several offices throughout the UK.
For one of their offices, we are looking for a Marine Mechanical Design Engineer.
Basic requirements:
*extensive knowledge of marine engineering,
*knowledge of current IACS rules and international legislation, SOLAS, MARPOL, SPS Code, MLC etc.
*understanding of electrical design
*experience in preparation of system diagrammatic drawings
*experience gained at ship design company or a shipyard.
*willingness to travel
Please, send your applications to Maciej.siembiga@ablyresources.com
particularly engine and propeller matching with special attention to engine power curves, shaft alignment procedures and piping system design, including piping system back pressure and flow rate calculations in fluid systems and exhaust pipes.