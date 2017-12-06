Company Wood

Location Brunei,Asia

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Marine Logistics Coordinator to join our team in Brunei on the BSP Facilities Rejuvenation Project. This project aims to rejuvenate 79 offshore platforms to ensure ongoing production for the next 25 years. The project will run over a five-year period with a possible two-year extension. Amec Foster Wheeler has many years of experience in carrying such projects all over the world and it is our intention to bring our world class systems to this project.

You will be expected to work in a multidiscipline team environment where the overall success of the project is paramount. AmecFW is looking at a right first-time approach and as such, we are looking for candidates who can rise to a challenge and are interested in being part of an innovative and driven team.

* Be an active member of the Marine department supporting and reporting to the Marine Manager and other members of the Marine Department* Be experienced in Offshore / Onshore Marine Logistics in South East Asia* Carry out site vessel visits and expect to spend a substantial period liaising with the vessel senior management and support base staff* Act and work independently but maintain good team relationships* Be in charge of Overall Marine Logistic operations involving a spectrum of activities in the execution of the rejuvenation contract* Assist in the efficient operation of supply base* Ensure Supply Base operations comply to Client Safety and Technical Standards and mitigate any short comings* Coordinate movement of marine spread to ensure uninterrupted logistics support to offshore operations. Optimize utilization of marine resources to cater for simultaneous offshore activities* Liaise with marine spread contractors shore base management team on daily basis to ensure the marine vessels and barges were operating in accordance with Client safety and operational guidelines and within the regulatory requirement of Marine policy* Liaise and maintain good working relationship with Port Authority to ensure marine spread was not unduly delayed because of non-compliance to Port protocol* Attend regular meetings with end users and client representatives on project and marine spread related issues* Serve as Base Logistics Supervisor for the weekend coverage. Supervise Loading Specialist on loading operations at wharf and liaise with offshore end users in routing vessels' movement to ensure maximum utilization. Ensure control procedures on fuel oil and bulk materials are adhered to* Liaise with Warehouse Supervisor and Shipping Supervisor on material movements* Support the Project Team in the execution of offshore operations* Manage the subcontractor / supplier support for the marine operation. Maintain manifests and other material tracking for the efficient execution of the project

Skills / Qualifications

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Logistics Coordinator Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 625964

* IMDG Awareness* Experience as Marine Logistics Coordinator in a similar role in the Asia Pacific Region* Qualification in Logistic Management* Familiar with SE Asian Marine Work practices, Regulations and Principles* Lifting Gear Inspection and Lift planning* Port Operations* Supply Base Operations* Customs and cargo manifests* Bunkering Procedures and recording of fuel oil transfers