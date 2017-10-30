Marine Engineer I (part-time)

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

25 hours a week.



MAIN FUNCTIONS

* Evaluate and comment on discipline engineering work performed both internally and by Contractors and sub-contractors to ensure that work is being executed in accordance with Company specifications, company standards, and regulatory requirements.

* Facilitates effective execution of discipline engineering and design routines that align with the team's goals, objectives, and procedures.

* Assures accurate and timely communication among the team and other company Functions on discipline engineering activities, progress, and issues. In addition to technical ability, they should demonstrate sound communication, facilitation, and interpersonal skills.



TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

* Facilitate and coordinate discipline engineering technical work products

* Coordination and communication of various issues among the company's and contractor's engineering team that affect the discipline engineering design, safety, and regulatory compliance of the work

* Evaluate / comment work performed by the Contractor and sub-contractors to insure that the work is being executed in accordance with Company specifications, standards, and regulatory requirements. Includes review of discipline design drawings and documents

* Identify and assess deviations to Contract Technical Specifications and regulatory requirements; ensure that such deviations will be processed according to Company procedures; maintains Deviation Control Log.

* Steward discipline engineering queries from the Contractor and sub-contractors as well as technical information requests

*Keep Lead Engineer or Engineering Manager informed of discipline engineering progress, deviations, and execution concerns

* Participate in discipline engineering reviews at Contractor's and subcontractor's locations

* Drives and promotes capital efficiency in engineering design

* Support internal engineering general interest or Global Practice initiatives as requested by Supervisor



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

QUALIFICATIONS

* 10+ years of closely related professional experience\

* Bachelors degree in Engineering within discipline or equivalent professional experience

* Broad and extensive knowledge of discipline design standards, specifications, codes, and appropriate safety criteria

* Ability to adapt to tight deadlines, heavy workloads, and frequent changes in priorities

* Proficient in Microsoft Office suite of software programs

* Read, write, and speak fluent English, especially as it applies to technical and business communications



Must be familiar with client specifications for Marine Transport Analysis and have previous experience in the transport of Modules via Marine Transport.

Travel required and will have travel expenses.



