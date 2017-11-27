Manufacturing Engineer

Company Fircroft

Basic Function: Manufacturing engineering includes development and application of various processes and utilization of specialized equipment to efficiently accomplish such objectives as fabrication, production, modification or repair of Company products.



Under limited direction, perform a variety of complex engineering assignments requiring in-depth knowledge of a specific engineering discipline plus an understanding of related disciplines to cost effectively achieve objectives. Assignments typically require the use of advanced and innovative techniques. Proactively seek and implement initiatives to improve operations and increase customer satisfaction.





Typical duties/responsibilities for engineering may include, but are not limited to, the following:

* Design, analyze, and evaluate systems, products or components, requiring a high degree of technical expertise.

* Design and develop complex models or simulations and apply advanced computer programs, analytical techniques or control strategies to effectively meet requirements and resolve problems.

* Act as principal investigator or lead a group of engineers investigating problems, developing solutions and preparing related recommendations and reports.

* Conduct economic studies and prepare or lead the preparation of specifications, proposals for contracts, licensing and safety documents, and obtain required approvals.

* Represent the group in meetings and conferences; interact with customers to resolve significant technical issues and develop related action plans

* Complexity of Tasks: Requires thorough knowledge of a specific engineering discipline plus an understanding of related disciplines to coordinate activities, analyze and resolve problems crossing disciplines and to develop new concepts for programs. Technical input, recommendations and decisions may impact the organization's effectiveness and customer relations. Requires ability to interface effectively, internally and with customers.



Job Responsibilities

* Sustaining manufacturing support of products primarily used for natural gas flow measurement.

* Sustaining manufacturing support of analog and digital hardware boards and assemblies, test systems and applications

* Research, investigate and define new areas of technology to enhance existing products manufacturability and testability.

* Evaluate and make recommendations on design and implementation of current products for product testability and obsolescence.

* Interface with component suppliers to evaluate components, electromechanical components, test equipment and systems for manufacturing test.

* Involved in multiple manufacturing sustaining projects running concurrently.



Job Experience

* Gas flow measurement equipment

o Direct experience with low to high pressure pipeline transducers

? Pressure transmitters, multivariable transmitters and Flow computers

? Understand various pressure sensor technologies for these devices

? Understand various materials used in transducer construction

? Understand safety protocols and hazards associated with using these devices and test equipment

o Direct experience with low to high pressure high-accuracy gas flow measurements systems

o Direct experience with high-accuracy static pressure test systems

o Direct experience and understanding of gas flow and effects of tubing, bends, valves, restrictions and other potential perturbations.

o Direct experience with high production volume test systems for calibration and characterization over temperature

* Test automation hardware and software design and implementation

o Experience with automation test systems like National Instruments

o Writing, testing and implementing test automation software

? Good understand of "C", "C++", Visual "C" and/or others

o Experience with bed-of-nails test systems and assessing design for manufacturability

* Hardware Design for Manufacturing Test and Sustaining Support

o Read and understand electronic schematics for gas flow measurement, gas chromatography and level measurement equipment

? Analog circuits

? Digital circuits

? Microprocessor/Microcontrollers and memories

? ADC, DAC, amplifiers, switching power supplies…

? I/O communication devices/protocols such as RS-232, SPI, Modbus, Ethernet, RS-485/422...

o Measurement tools for test and measurement, strong understanding of

? DMM's, Counters, Timers

? Signal generators

? Oscilloscopes, Logic analyzers

o Lab equipment, direct experience with how to use

? Soldering irons and stations, SMT and thru-hole

? Hand tools such as wire strippers, wire cutters, pliers, screw drivers…

? Direct experience with altering PCB's for changes such as adding wire, adding circuits, modifying circuits…

o Hardware design skills for Manufacturing test systems

? Conceptualize and design and build manufacturing test systems; electronic, electromechanical and electro-pneumatic

? Experience with design tools such as Cadence/Allegro, Altium, OrCAD, PADs…

? Selecting electronic and/or electromechanical components

? Experience with Solenoids, Motors, Valves (both linear and on/off), RTD's, Pressure, Thermocouple

o Hardware Design for Product Sustaining Support

? Use above hardware design skills to support part obsolescence on existing products

? Replacement component selection

? Make schematic changes as needed

? Support testing of new components

? Design and run validation tests

? Understanding of EMC Compliance Equipment



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Requirements

* Bachelor's Degree in an engineering or related field plus 5 to 8 years of experience; alternatively, a special combination of education and experience and/or demonstrated accomplishments

* Oil and Gas industry experience a plus.

* Five years or more direct experience with equipment and test/calibration systems used for gas flow measurement, natural gas (methane) is a plus.

* Work safely with high pressure pneumatic systems.

* Familiarity with Level Measurement and Gas Chromatographs a plus.

* Hardware design for manufacturing sustaining and test system support including component selection, test, prototype build and debug.

* Hands on hardware sustaining experience - analog and digital and electromechanical devices (Greater than 5 years).

* Use CAD tools for schematic capture, simulation and layout.

* Work closely with cross-functional teams (production, production test, customer support, supply chain, …)

* Excellent written and verbal communication skills wit



