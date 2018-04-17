Manual Machinist

Company 
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location 
Aberdeenshire,Scotland
Posted on 
Tuesday, April 17, 2018 - 4:55am

About the Role:

Our client, base in North Aberdeenshire is currently looking for a Manual Machinist.

Temporary Position for approximately 8 weeks.

Working Hours - Monday to Thursday 7.30am - 3.30pm & Friday 7.30am - 3pm
£15 per hour


You will be required to carry out manual machining (Turning) duties on a horizontal lathe to a high standard and visually inspect work to ensure completed to spec.
Previous demonstrable experience in Manual Machining
Proven ability to work to a high standard whilst adhering to company H&S policy
Positive attitude and ability to work on your own
Job Type 
Temporary
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Sub_Category 
Manufacturing / Fabrication Jobs
Salary 
£15 to £15 Per hour
Apply 
Job ID 
640154