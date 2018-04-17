Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Temporary

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Manufacturing / Fabrication Jobs

Salary £15 to £15 Per hour

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 640154

Our client, base in North Aberdeenshire is currently looking for a Manual Machinist.Temporary Position for approximately 8 weeks.Working Hours - Monday to Thursday 7.30am - 3.30pm & Friday 7.30am - 3pm£15 per hourYou will be required to carry out manual machining (Turning) duties on a horizontal lathe to a high standard and visually inspect work to ensure completed to spec.Previous demonstrable experience in Manual MachiningProven ability to work to a high standard whilst adhering to company H&S policyPositive attitude and ability to work on your own