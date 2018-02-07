Manager - Treasury and Risk Management

Company NES Global Talent

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

Significant years of relevant experience in Treasury Accounting or Banking /Finance and at least 5 years of heading the Treasury function of a manufacturing company in an international setting

Strong analytical and financial modelling skills, managing ambiguity, Change Management skills, Treasury management skills, Team Leadership

Lead and manage the Treasury function’s strategy, Sourcing of Funds, cash management, cash flow planning, Banking, investment portfolio and Currency /Interest Rate Risk

Develop the Treasury Strategies for the overall framework of the Finance strategy for the Group

Manage effective achievement of departmental objectives through leadership of the Treasury function – individual and department memebers

Prepare annual Treasury department budget and monitor performance versus the budget regularly so that the business is aware of anticipated Flows and costs

Develop Treasury policies, processes, procedures and guidelines in line with business needs to ensure consistency in all financial transactions

Oversee the implementation of Treasury department policies, procedures and controls covering all areas of department activity so that all relevant procedural / legislative requirements are fulfilled

Lead and direct the management of change through continuous improvement of departmental systems

Direct the team in effective management of Current accounts/Cash credit/ Revolver/ Overdrafts, Term Lending, Payments, Cross border Funds transfers, Foreign Exchange, Risk Management, Collateral management, Loan documentation, Certificate of Deposits and cash flow management.

Conduct regular cash flow analysis and cash flow projections, perform control audits and oversee the requirements to ensure smooth operations

Manage the surplus cash through treasury management to maximize the returns on investment from fixed deposits, bonds, stocks in line with Approved risk management policies.

Develop and prudently manage financing and credit policies to ensure that the company’s credit risks are controlled while enabling the business to conduct its commercial transactions smoothly.

Oversee the treasury and investment credit lines with financial institutions on a continuing basis to ensure all commitments and obligations are met.

Submit reports to banks as per Loan agreements and ensure covenant compliance.

Cultivate and maintain relations with all levels of Banks/Financial Institutions to develop and drive results in Financing / banking operations.

Oversee reconciliation of banking transactions to ensure accuracy and timely completion.

Oversee reconciliation activities of the Treasury accounts such as bank facilities/ deposits, working capital finance, to ensure accuracy of financial transactions and expenses against the approved budgets and highlight deviations to the CFO

Review treasury reports including cash flow status and forecasts, cash management and investments to present accurate and updated information to CFO for decision making.

Present the management with Daily Cash Reports, 3 month rolling cash forecasts, Bank facility utilization, working capital management reports and other regular reports as per Treasury reporting pack.

Develop financial models to analyze and prepare projections of short and long-term cash flows, evaluate Capex – return on investment and to provide assessment tools for effective forecasting and planning.

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Treasury Jobs

Salary $8000 to $12000 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 634253

NES has been exclusively appointed to support the hiring of a Manager Treasury & Risk Management on behalf of a one of Saudi Arabia’s leading corporations.Minimum Required Skill, Experience, Training:Core Responsibilities:Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.