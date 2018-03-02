Management Accountant

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Accountant Jobs

Salary £0 to £30 Per year

Job ID 636247

Our client based in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen has a need for a permanent Accountant within their busy department.Reporting to Finance Operations ManagerJob Scope: To assist The Finance Operations Manager in the production of information and reports as required by senior management. Preparation of Management Accounts.Responsibilities:-To ensure that all work is undertaken to the highest quality and professionalism in accordance with the company Integrate Management System and project specific documentationTo Identify personal training needs, bring them to the attention of the department manager and take full advantage of the training opportunities providedTo ensure that all activities are carried out with the highest regard to the health and safety of all involved and to the protection of the environment and prevention of pollutionCredit Control, Assisting with REL SheetsAnalysis of debtors outstandingCash flow forecastPreparation of Management AccountsAnalyse and review of cost centre spend against plan and prior periodManage Fixed Asset processResponsibility for project provision balance sheet reconciliationOverhead AllocationsBankingVessel expenditure analysisReview open purchase ordersProcess month end journalsMaintain Prepayment and Accrual schedulesPreparation of Balance Sheet ReconciliationsVAT analysisHFM upload and reviewMonth end reportsMonth end timetableReview clearing submissionAny other ad hoc tasks as required by the Finance Operations Manager/Business Controller/Regional ControllerPERSONNEL SPECIFICATIONS:-QualificationsEssential:- Qualified to degree Level in relevant disciplineDesirable:- Professional Accountancy Qualification e.g. CIMA, CA, ACCA or studying towards a qualification or qualified by experienceExperienceEssential:- Minimum two years Accounting ExperienceDesirable: - 1 Year Management Accounting ExperienceSpecial Aptitudes / KnowledgeEssential:- Very good computer skills with knowledge of Microsoft Office Products. Good working experience with various Account packagesDesirable:- Previous us of Microsoft Navision Accounts PackagePersonal QualitiesEssential: - Disciplined self-motivated and flexible team player. Must be able to work under pressure to strict deadlines. Must be able to form good working relationships with colleagues at all levels