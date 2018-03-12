Maintenance Technician (Mechanical)

Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job title: Maintenance Mechanical Technician

Ref No: 2018-10692

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Repsol OLS - Clyde Platform

Duration: Core Crew (3/3 Rota)



WorleyParsons are recruiting for a Maintenance Mechanical Technician on a core crew basis.

Purpose / Role:

* To ensure that the performance and availability of mechanical equipment meets the standards required to achieve safety, production and environmental targets.

Key aims and objectives:

* Carry out planned maintenance in accordance with the requirements of the planned maintenance system* Assisting with the co-ordination of spare part requirements and optimising of spares stock levels* Carrying out unplanned maintenance as required* Minimising downtime and contributing to the achievement of production targets* Preparing technical reports* Fault finding and rectification for mechanical equipment* Carry out mechanical isolations, and work-site inspections

Key Internal Interface:

* Other Technicians of different disciplines* Discipline Supervisor* Snr Maintenance Supv* Head of O&M Function

Key External Interface:

* Client Operations Technicians

Allied Occasional duties:

* Carry out emergency response duties as required by the OIM/Site Manager* Participate in business continuous improvement initiatives

Qualifications/Training Essential:

* Recognised Mechanical Engineering apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme* HNC in Mechanical Engineering* NVQ/SVQ Level 3 certification in Maintenance* MJI10 Training, must be current i.e. within previous 12 months or current TMJI10

Qualifications/Training Desirable:

* Assembling/tightening bolted flange connections* Flange make up assessment* Pressure hydrotesting certificate* Use of abrasive wheels certificate* ISSOW* TMJI10&11 (to be completed as post mobilisation training on a 3 yearly refresher) Mechanical Disciplines only)

Experience:

* Knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards* Good knowledge of heavy duty rotating equipment* Knowledge of rotating equipment condition monitoring techniques* Understanding of fire and gas detection and ESD systems* Fully familiar with the permit to work system and isolation procedures

Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills:

* Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement both at a personal level and at a platform team level.* Adhere to SHE principles, demonstrating commitment to safety through language, willingness to learn, behaviour and actions, complying with WorleyParsons safety practices and committed to zero tolerance of unsafe acts* Good verbal, written and problem solving skills* Good IT skills, building on existing proficiency and developing competence in the Company's and/or Client's CMMS* Thorough and reliable worker showing attention to detail and a focus on achieving objectives in the most safe and efficient manner* Deal with third parties in a professional manner* Must be able to work flexibly as part of a team on own initiative, with little supervision* Willing to work offshore rota and shift system* Must work at all times in the best interest of WorleyParsons and comply with the requirements of the Company's and/or the Client's Safety Management System (SMS)

Competencies - Technical:

* Must have the necessary competencies in mechanical discipline to carry out routine, corrective, breakdown and condition maintenance.* Able to carry out fault finding and installation, isolation and re-instatement of offshore equipment* Ability to carry out work-site inspections* Able to read, interpret and mark up mechanical technical schematic drawings to as built status

Competencies - Generic:

* Able to carry out all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices as required by supervisor* Able to complete work history / reports to the required standard as outlined by supervisor