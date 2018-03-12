Maintenance Technician (Mechanical)

About the Role:
Job title: Maintenance Mechanical Technician
Location: Aberdeen - Offshore
Project: Repsol OLS - Clyde Platform
Duration: Core Crew (3/3 Rota)
WorleyParsons are recruiting for a Maintenance Mechanical Technician on a core crew basis.
Purpose / Role:
* To ensure that the performance and availability of mechanical equipment meets the standards required to achieve safety, production and environmental targets.
Key aims and objectives:
* Carry out planned maintenance in accordance with the requirements of the planned maintenance system
* Assisting with the co-ordination of spare part requirements and optimising of spares stock levels
* Carrying out unplanned maintenance as required
* Minimising downtime and contributing to the achievement of production targets
* Preparing technical reports
* Fault finding and rectification for mechanical equipment
* Carry out mechanical isolations, and work-site inspections
Key Internal Interface:
* Other Technicians of different disciplines
* Discipline Supervisor
* Snr Maintenance Supv
* Head of O&M Function
Key External Interface:
* Client Operations Technicians
Allied Occasional duties:
* Carry out emergency response duties as required by the OIM/Site Manager
* Participate in business continuous improvement initiatives
Qualifications/Training Essential:
* Recognised Mechanical Engineering apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme
* HNC in Mechanical Engineering
* NVQ/SVQ Level 3 certification in Maintenance
* MJI10 Training, must be current i.e. within previous 12 months or current TMJI10
Qualifications/Training Desirable:
* Assembling/tightening bolted flange connections
* Flange make up assessment
* Pressure hydrotesting certificate
* Use of abrasive wheels certificate
* ISSOW
* TMJI10&11 (to be completed as post mobilisation training on a 3 yearly refresher) Mechanical Disciplines only)
Experience:
* Knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards
* Good knowledge of heavy duty rotating equipment
* Knowledge of rotating equipment condition monitoring techniques
* Understanding of fire and gas detection and ESD systems
* Fully familiar with the permit to work system and isolation procedures
Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills:
* Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement both at a personal level and at a platform team level.
* Adhere to SHE principles, demonstrating commitment to safety through language, willingness to learn, behaviour and actions, complying with WorleyParsons safety practices and committed to zero tolerance of unsafe acts
* Good verbal, written and problem solving skills
* Good IT skills, building on existing proficiency and developing competence in the Company's and/or Client's CMMS
* Thorough and reliable worker showing attention to detail and a focus on achieving objectives in the most safe and efficient manner
* Deal with third parties in a professional manner
* Must be able to work flexibly as part of a team on own initiative, with little supervision
* Willing to work offshore rota and shift system
* Must work at all times in the best interest of WorleyParsons and comply with the requirements of the Company's and/or the Client's Safety Management System (SMS)
Competencies - Technical:
* Must have the necessary competencies in mechanical discipline to carry out routine, corrective, breakdown and condition maintenance.
* Able to carry out fault finding and installation, isolation and re-instatement of offshore equipment
* Ability to carry out work-site inspections
* Able to read, interpret and mark up mechanical technical schematic drawings to as built status
Competencies - Generic:
* Able to carry out all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices as required by supervisor
* Able to complete work history / reports to the required standard as outlined by supervisor