Maintenance Technician - Instruments

Job Title: Maintenance Instrument Technician

Location: Onshore (Barrow)

Project: Spirit Energy

Duration: 12 months

WorleyParsons are recruiting a Maintenance Instrument Technician for 12 months.

Purpose / Role

* To ensure that the performance and availability of instrumentation and control systems meets the standards required to achieve safety, production and environmental targets.* To deliver high quality, consistent and competent technician service in accordance with project/company requirements, standards and procedures.

Key Aims and Objectives

* To execute all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices.

Prime Responsibilities and Duties

* Carrying out planned maintenance in accordance with the requirements of the planned maintenance system.* Assisting with the coordination of spare parts requirements and the optimisation of spares stack levels.* Carrying out unplanned maintenance as required.* Isolation, removal, Disassembly, Overhaul, Reassembly, replacement, testing and commissioning activities on electrical systems.* Minimising downtime and contributing to the achievement of production targets.* Routine, Corrective, breakdown and condition based maintenance in accordance with the requirements of the planned maintenance system/work pack/ Job card instructions.* Preparing technical reports as required.* Fault finding and rectification for instrumentation and control systems.* Undertake appropriate risk assessments (RA) in order to complete work scope in a safe and controlled manner.* Request and take out applicable permit to work (PTW) to complete work scope in a safe and controlled manner (onshore only)* Provide support to other trades/disciplines where it is safe to do so, Or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team.* Carrying out isolations of instrument and control systems.* Holding special responsibility for the maintenance of fire and gas detection and alarm systems.* Inspection and maintenance of instrumentation equipment in hazardous areas.

Allied Occasional Duties

* Participate in business continuous improvement initiatives* Attend and participate positively in toolbox talks, training sessions and Comms.

Key Internal Interfaces

* Other Technicians of different disciplines* Discipline Supervisor* Craft operative.* Snr Maintenance Supervisor* Head of O&M Function* HSEQ advisor.

Key External Interfaces

* Client Operations Technicians* Other contractors, Vendors and specialists.* Clients engineering team.

Qualifications/Training

Essential:

* Recognised Instrument Apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme* HNC in Control/ Instrumentation Engineering (Post 2009 apprenticeships)* NVQ/SVQ Level 3 certification or equivalent in Maintenance* COMPEX (Hazardous Areas)* Minimum SBT01&02 (must be current i.e. within previous 12 months) or current TSBT01&02 (Instrument disciplines only)

Desirable:

* ISSOW* Pressure hydro testing certificate* TSBT01&02 (to be completed as post mobilisation training on a 3-yearly refresher)

Experience

Essential:

* Knowledge of hydrocarbon/Industrial production systems and associated hazards* Good understanding of process instrumentation* Good knowledge of process control systems* Good knowledge of fire and gas detection and ESD systems* Clear understanding of cause and effect logic diagrams* Fully familiar with the permit to work system and isolation procedures

Personal Qualities, Aptitudes and Skills

* Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement both at a personal level and at a platform team level.* Adhere to SHE principles, demonstrating commitment to safety through language, willingness to learn, behaviour and actions, complying with WorleyParsons' safety practices and committed to zero tolerance of unsafe acts* Good verbal, written and problem-solving skills* Good IT skills, building on existing proficiency and developing competence in the Company's and/or Client's CMMS* Thorough and reliable worker showing attention to detail and a focus on achieving objectives in the most safe and efficient manner* Deal with third parties in a professional manner* Must be able to work flexibly as part of a team on own initiative, with little supervision* Willing to work offshore rota and shift system* Must work at all times in the best interest of WorleyParsons and comply with the requirements of the Company's and/or the Client's Safety Management System (SMS)

Competencies - Generic

* Able to carry out all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices as required by supervisor* Able to complete work history / reports to the required standard as outlined by supervisor* Isolating and de-isolating instrumentation and control equipment in accordance with the site electrical safety rules (client and /or WorleyParsons)

Competencies - Technical

* Must have the necessary competencies in instrument discipline to carry out routine, corrective, breakdown and condition based maintenance.* Able to carry out fault finding and installation, isolation and re-instatement of offshore equipment* Ability to carry out work-site inspections* Able to read, interpret and mark up instrumentation technical schematic drawings to as built status

