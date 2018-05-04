Maintenance Technician (Instrument)

About the Role:
Job Title: Instrument Technician
Ref No: 2018-11276
Location: Aberdeen - Offshore
Project: Maersk
Duration: 14-21 days, ongoing
WorleyParsons are recruiting Instrument Technicians on a long-term basis
Qualifications/Training
Essential:
* 4 Year Instrumentation and Control Apprenticeship or Level 2 NVQ equivalent
* City and Guilds (C&G) in an appropriate instrumentation/control subject and/or NVQ Level 3 in related trade
* BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical
* ISSOW
* COMPEX
* WorleyParsons mandatory training, induction, risk awareness, etc.
* Minimum SBT01&02 (must be current i.e. within previous 12 months) or current TSBT01&02 (Instrument disciplines only)
Desirable:
* ONC in Measurement and Control Engineering
* IEE current edition
* TSBT01&02 (to be completed as post mobilisation training on a 3yrly refresher)
Experience Essential:
* Demonstrable experience post instrumentation apprenticeship/training coupled with current relative experience.
Desirable:
* Demonstrable offshore experience in a construction instrument technician's role
Personal Qualities, Aptitudes and Skills
* Ability to communicate effectively with team members
* Demonstrate commitment to working safely at all times
* Flexible - able to comply with company and client requirements
* Ability to work with other team members/disciplines and in a multi-cultural environment
* Confident and with an ability to work unsupervised and work on own initiative
* Has a desire to learn and develop within the role
Competencies - Generic
* Possesses a good standard in spoken and written English
* Possesses a good understanding of safe working practices and can demonstrate commitment to safe working at all times
Competencies - Technical
* Can demonstrate a high standard in completion of tasks associated with the role of Electrician as defined in associated job specification
* Can demonstrate the ability to read/understand and implement procedures / specifications / drawings / sketches / etc.
Competencies - Project/Department Specific
* To be completed by project prior to requisitioning