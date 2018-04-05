Company WorleyParsons

Job title: Maintenance Technician (Instrument)

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Repsol OLS - Clyde Platform

Duration: Core Crew (3x3 Rotation)

WorleyParsons are recruiting for a Maintenance Instrument Technian on a core crew basis.

Purpose / Role

* To ensure that the performance and availability of instrumentation and control systems meets the standards required to achieve safety, production and environmental targets.

Key aims and objectives

* To execute all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices.* Prime responsibilities and duties* Carrying out planned maintenance in accordance with the requirements of the planned maintenance system.* Assisting with the coordination of spare parts requirements and the optimisation of spares stack levels* Carrying out unplanned maintenance as required* Minimising downtime and contributing to the achievement of production targets* Preparing technical reports as required* Fault finding and rectification for instrumentation systems* Carrying out isolations of instrument and control systems* Holding special responsibility for the maintenance of fire and gas detection and alarm systems* Inspection and maintenance of instrumentation equipment in hazardous areas* Allied occasional duties* Carrying out emergency response duties as required by the OIM/Site Manager* Participate in business continuous improvement initiatives

Key internal interfaces

* Other Technicians of different disciplines* Discipline Supervisor* Snr Maintenance Supervisor* Head of O&M Function

Qualifications/Training - Essential

* Recognised Instrument Apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme* HNC in Control/ Instrumentation Engineering* NVQ/SVQ Level 3 certification in Maintenance* COMPEX (Hazardous Areas) or equivalent

Experience - Essential

* Knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards* Good understanding of process instrumentation* Good knowledge of process control systems* Good knowledge of fire and gas detection and ESD systems* Clear understanding of cause and effect logic diagrams* Fully familiar with the permit to work system and isolation procedures.* Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills* Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement both at a personal level and at a platform team level.* Adhere to SHE principles, demonstrating commitment to safety through language, willingness to learn, behaviour and actions, complying with WorleyParsons safety practices and committed to zero tolerance of unsafe acts* Good verbal, written and problem solving skills* Good IT skills, building on existing proficiency and developing competence in the Company's and/or Client's CMMS* Thorough and reliable worker showing attention to detail and a focus on achieving objectives in the most safe and efficient manner* Deal with third parties in a professional manner* Must be able to work flexibly as part of a team on own initiative, with little supervision* Willing to work offshore rota and shift system* Must work at all times in the best interest of Worley Parsons and comply with the requirements of the Company's and/or the Client's Safety Management System (SMS)

Competencies

* Able to carry out all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices as required by supervisor* Able to complete work history / reports to the required standard as outlined by supervisor* Must have the necessary competencies in instrument discipline to carry out routine, corrective, breakdown and condition based maintenance.* Able to carry out fault finding and installation, isolation and re-instatement of offshore equipment* Ability to carry out work-site inspections* Able to read, interpret and mark up instrumentation technical schematic drawings to as built status