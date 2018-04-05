About the Role:
Job title: Maintenance Technician (Instrument)
Ref No: 2018-10328
Location: Aberdeen - Offshore
Project: Repsol OLS - Clyde Platform
Duration: Core Crew (3x3 Rotation)
WorleyParsons are recruiting for a Maintenance Instrument Technian on a core crew basis.
Purpose / Role
* To ensure that the performance and availability of instrumentation and control systems meets the standards required to achieve safety, production and environmental targets.
Key aims and objectives
* To execute all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices.
* Prime responsibilities and duties
* Carrying out planned maintenance in accordance with the requirements of the planned maintenance system.
* Assisting with the coordination of spare parts requirements and the optimisation of spares stack levels
* Carrying out unplanned maintenance as required
* Minimising downtime and contributing to the achievement of production targets
* Preparing technical reports as required
* Fault finding and rectification for instrumentation systems
* Carrying out isolations of instrument and control systems
* Holding special responsibility for the maintenance of fire and gas detection and alarm systems
* Inspection and maintenance of instrumentation equipment in hazardous areas
* Allied occasional duties
* Carrying out emergency response duties as required by the OIM/Site Manager
* Participate in business continuous improvement initiatives
Key internal interfaces
* Other Technicians of different disciplines
* Discipline Supervisor
* Snr Maintenance Supervisor
* Head of O&M Function
Qualifications/Training - Essential
* Recognised Instrument Apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme
* HNC in Control/ Instrumentation Engineering
* NVQ/SVQ Level 3 certification in Maintenance
* COMPEX (Hazardous Areas) or equivalent
Experience - Essential
* Knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards
* Good understanding of process instrumentation
* Good knowledge of process control systems
* Good knowledge of fire and gas detection and ESD systems
* Clear understanding of cause and effect logic diagrams
* Fully familiar with the permit to work system and isolation procedures.
* Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills
* Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement both at a personal level and at a platform team level.
* Adhere to SHE principles, demonstrating commitment to safety through language, willingness to learn, behaviour and actions, complying with WorleyParsons safety practices and committed to zero tolerance of unsafe acts
* Good verbal, written and problem solving skills
* Good IT skills, building on existing proficiency and developing competence in the Company's and/or Client's CMMS
* Thorough and reliable worker showing attention to detail and a focus on achieving objectives in the most safe and efficient manner
* Deal with third parties in a professional manner
* Must be able to work flexibly as part of a team on own initiative, with little supervision
* Willing to work offshore rota and shift system
* Must work at all times in the best interest of Worley Parsons and comply with the requirements of the Company's and/or the Client's Safety Management System (SMS)
Competencies
* Able to carry out all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices as required by supervisor
* Able to complete work history / reports to the required standard as outlined by supervisor
* Must have the necessary competencies in instrument discipline to carry out routine, corrective, breakdown and condition based maintenance.
* Able to carry out fault finding and installation, isolation and re-instatement of offshore equipment
* Ability to carry out work-site inspections
* Able to read, interpret and mark up instrumentation technical schematic drawings to as built status