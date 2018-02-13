Company WorleyParsons

About the Role:

Job title: Maintenance Technician (Instrument)

Ref No: 2018-10500

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Repsol OLS - Abroath Platform

Duration: Core Crew (3x3 Rotation)

WorleyParsons are recruiting for a Maintenance Instrument Technian on a core crew basis.

Purpose / Role

To ensure that the performance and availability of instrumentation and control systems meets the standards required to achieve safety, production and environmental targets.

Key aims and objectives

To execute all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices.

Prime responsibilities and duties

Carrying out planned maintenance in accordance with the requirements of the planned maintenance system.

Assisting with the coordination of spare parts requirements and the optimisation of spares stack levels

Carrying out unplanned maintenance as required

Minimising downtime and contributing to the achievement of production targets

Preparing technical reports as required

Fault finding and rectification for instrumentation systems

Carrying out isolations of instrument and control systems

Holding special responsibility for the maintenance of fire and gas detection and alarm systems

Inspection and maintenance of instrumentation equipment in hazardous areas

Allied occasional duties

Carrying out emergency response duties as required by the OIM/Site Manager

Participate in business continuous improvement initiatives

Key internal interfaces

Other Technicians of different disciplines

Discipline Supervisor

Snr Maintenance Supervisor

Head of O&M Function

Qualifications/Training - Essential

Recognised Instrument Apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme

HNC in Control/ Instrumentation Engineering

NVQ/SVQ Level 3 certification in Maintenance

COMPEX (Hazardous Areas) or equivalent

Experience - Essential

Knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards

Good understanding of process instrumentation

Good knowledge of process control systems

Good knowledge of fire and gas detection and ESD systems

Clear understanding of cause and effect logic diagrams

Fully familiar with the permit to work system and isolation procedures.

Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills

Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement both at a personal level and at a platform team level.

Adhere to SHE principles, demonstrating commitment to safety through language, willingness to learn, behaviour and actions, complying with WorleyParsons safety practices and committed to zero tolerance of unsafe acts

Good verbal, written and problem solving skills

Good IT skills, building on existing proficiency and developing competence in the Company's and/or Client's CMMS

Thorough and reliable worker showing attention to detail and a focus on achieving objectives in the most safe and efficient manner

Deal with third parties in a professional manner

Must be able to work flexibly as part of a team on own initiative, with little supervision

Willing to work offshore rota and shift system

Must work at all times in the best interest of Worley Parsons and comply with the requirements of the Company's and/or the Client's Safety Management System (SMS)

Competencies

Able to carry out all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices as required by supervisor

Able to complete work history / reports to the required standard as outlined by supervisor

Must have the necessary competencies in instrument discipline to carry out routine, corrective, breakdown and condition based maintenance.

Able to carry out fault finding and installation, isolation and re-instatement of offshore equipment

Ability to carry out work-site inspections

Able to read, interpret and mark up instrumentation technical schematic drawings to as built status

