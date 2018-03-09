Maintenance Technician (Electrical) - Core Crew

Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is recruiting for Offshore Maintenance Electrical Technicians for long term core crew contracts.

We are looking for highly experienced candidates to join our offshore team working across multiple projects within UK waters.

Key elements of this role will be to ensure that the performance and availability of electrical equipment meets the standards required to achieve safety, production and environmental targets.

Job Title: Maintenance Electrical Technician

Ref No: 2018-10666

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Various



Key aims and objectives:

* To execute all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices.* Carrying out planned maintenance in accordance with the requirements of the planned maintenance system.* Maintaining the installations power supply and switchgear.* Isolating and de isolating high voltage and medium voltage systems* Ensuring an adequate spares holding for electrical systems.* Minimising downtime and contributing to the achievement of production targets* Prepare technical reports as required* Inspection and maintenance of electrical equipment in hazardous areas* Fault finding and rectification for electrical systems

All candidates must have the following qualifications & certification:

* Recognised Electrical Apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme* HNC in Electrical Engineering (post 2009 apprenticeship)* NVQ/SVQ Level 3 certification in Maintenance or equivalent* COMPEX (Hazardous Areas)* Bosiet/Mist/medical

Ideally, candidates will also have the following experience:

* Good knowledge of high and medium voltage generation and distribution systems* Good knowledge of electrical fault finding techniques* Fully conversant with rules for certified electrical equipment in hazardous areas* Knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards* Understanding of process instrumentation* A full understanding of the role of Authorised Electrical Person* General understanding of fire and gas detection and ESD systems* Fully familiar with permit to work systems, and isolation procedures

Competencies:

* Able to carry out all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices as required by supervisor* Able to complete work history / reports to the required standard as outlined by supervisor* Must have the necessary competencies in electrical Discipline to carry out routine, corrective, breakdown and condition based maintenance.* Able to carry out fault finding and installation, isolation and re-instatement of offshore/onshore equipment* Ability to carry out work-site inspections* Able to read, interpret and mark up electrical/electronic technical schematic drawings to as built status

About WorleyParsons: WorleyParsons delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers a wide range of consulting and advisory services. We cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mineral, metals, chemicals and infrastructure sectors. Our resources and energy are focused on responding to and meeting the needs of our customers over the long term and thereby creating value for our shareholders. WorleyParsons is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:WOR)

Job Type Permanent

Category Technician Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Technician Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now