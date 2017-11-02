Company AFW UK

Job title: Maintenance Technician Electrical

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Fairfield - Dunlin

Duration: Core Crew





WorleyParsons are currently looking to recruit for a Maintenacne Technician (Electrical) on an Core Crew basis.



Purpose / Role

To ensure that the performance and availability of electrical equipment meets the standards required to achieve safety, production and environmental targets.



Key aims and objectives

* To execute all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices.

Prime responsibilities and duties

* Carrying out planned maintenance in accordance with the requirements of the planned maintenance system.* Maintaining the installations power supply and switchgear.* Isolating and de isolating high voltage and medium voltage systems* Ensuring an adequate spares holding for electrical systems.* Minimising downtime and contributing to the achievement of production targets* Prepare technical reports as required* Inspection and maintenance of electrical equipment in hazardous areas* Fault finding and rectification for electrical systems* Carrying out emergency duties as required by the OIM/Site Manager

Key internal interfaces

* Other Technicians of different disciplines* Discipline Supervisor* Snr Maintenance Supv* Head of O&M Function* Qualifications/Training

Essential:

* Recognised Electrical Apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme* HNC in Electrical Engineering* NVQ/SVQ Level 3 certification in Maintenance* COMPEX (Hazardous Areas) or equivalent

Desirable:

* ISSOW* IEE Current Edition (16th)

Experience

* Good knowledge of high and medium voltage generation and distribution systems* Good knowledge of electrical fault finding techniques* Fully conversant with rules for certified electrical equipment in hazardous areas* Knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards* Understanding of process instrumentation* A full understanding of the role of Authorised Electrical Person* General understanding of fire and gas detection and ESD systems* Fully familiar with permit to work systems, and isolation procedures* Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills* Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement both at a personal level and at a platform team level.* Adhere to SHE principles, demonstrating commitment to safety through language, willingness to learn, behaviour and actions, complying with WorleyParsons safety practices and committed to zero tolerance of unsafe acts* Good verbal, written and problem solving skills* Good IT skills, building on existing proficiency and developing competence in the Company's and/or Client's CMMS* Thorough and reliable worker showing attention to detail and a focus on achieving objectives in the most safe and efficient manner* Deal with third parties in a professional manner* Must be able to work flexibly as part of a team on own initiative, with little supervision* Willing to work offshore rota and shift system* Must work at all times in the best interest of WorleyParsons and comply with the requirements of the Company's and/or the Client's Safety Management System (SMS)

Competencies - generic

* Able to carry out all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices as required by supervisor* Able to complete work history / reports to the required standard as outlined by supervisor.

Competencies - technical

* Must have the necessary competencies in electrical Discipline to carry out routine, corrective, breakdown and condition based maintenance.* Able to carry out fault finding and installation, isolation and re-instatement of offshore equipment* Ability to carry out work-site inspections* Able to read, interpret and mark up electrical/electronic technical schematic drawings to as built status