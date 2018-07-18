Company Leap29

Location Midland

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Unconventional Oil and Gas

Sub_Category Fracking Jobs

Salary $23 to $29.5 Per hour

Job ID 645893

Are you an experienced maintenance technician with a mechanical or electrical background?Do you have a passion for identifying problems with equipment, diagnosing the issue and then carrying out repairs?Have you got experience working with oilfield equipment?If you have answered yes to all of these questions here is what we can offer you:• Direct Hire position• 16/6 rotation• Positions out of Texas, Louisiana, West Virginia and North Dakota• Pay rate of up to $28 / hour• Excellent benefits such as insurance, savings plan, stock purchase plan etcWe are looking for people who are career driven. Our client are a company that reward loyalty and hard work. If you work hard for them they will give you everything you need to help progress your career.You should have a strong background in oilfield maintenance and will ideally have a 2 year technical degree.For more information please apply now and Rob Day at Leap29 will call to discuss in more detail.