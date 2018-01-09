Maintenance Technician

About the Role:
The Role:
Assignment Scope:
- Identifies and helps develop work process improvements and efficiencies for the maintenance processes.
- Executes maintenance and repair of general equipment in accordance with established procedures and guidelines.
- Ensures that the required level of productivity, quality, safety and environmental standards are achieved.
- Ensures all the Areas work is completed in line with the Discipline Specialists Best practice guidelines.
- Establishes and facilitates team work and knowledge transfer between the area and specialist groups.
- Coaches Technicians, and working with them to develop training plans.
- Ensures maintenance activities are carried out to the highest safety and environmentally ethical standards.
- Understands plant & instrument diagrams.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
- Typically requires 5-7 years of experience.
- Provides more technical/functional support than administrative support.
- Demonstrates a thorough working knowledge of technology, applications, terminology, and procedures required of job function.
- Performs varied and more complex tasks. Makes decisions within broad parameters.
