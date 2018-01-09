Maintenance Technician

Company Fircroft

- Identifies and helps develop work process improvements and efficiencies for the maintenance processes.

- Executes maintenance and repair of general equipment in accordance with established procedures and guidelines.

- Ensures that the required level of productivity, quality, safety and environmental standards are achieved.

- Ensures all the Areas work is completed in line with the Discipline Specialists Best practice guidelines.

- Establishes and facilitates team work and knowledge transfer between the area and specialist groups.

- Coaches Technicians, and working with them to develop training plans.

- Ensures maintenance activities are carried out to the highest safety and environmentally ethical standards.

- Understands plant & instrument diagrams.



- Typically requires 5-7 years of experience.

- Provides more technical/functional support than administrative support.

- Demonstrates a thorough working knowledge of technology, applications, terminology, and procedures required of job function.

- Performs varied and more complex tasks. Makes decisions within broad parameters.



Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

