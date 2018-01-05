Company Progressive GE

Location Henderson

About the Role:

Maintenance Technician - Oil and Gas

Position Summary:

- Ensure your work area is safe, clean and orderly.

- Ensures all assigned equipment is continually maintained at shop with highest standards.

- Perform equipment repair.

- Perform Modification in a competent complete maner.

- Effectively troubleshoot.

- Record all maintenance and failure.

- Actively use InTouch Support.

- Participate in root Cause Analysis.

Position Requirements:

* Proven work experience as Maintenance Technician or similar* 2 years Technical Degree/Equivalent or OJT in Industry Military

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Technician Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Technician Jobs,Maintenance Technician Jobs

Salary $22 to $33 Per hour

Apply Apply Now