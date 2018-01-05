Maintenance Technician

Progressive GE
Henderson
Friday, January 5, 2018 - 9:48am

About the Role:

Maintenance Technician - Oil and Gas

Position Summary:

- Ensure your work area is safe, clean and orderly.
- Ensures all assigned equipment is continually maintained at shop with highest standards.
- Perform equipment repair.
- Perform Modification in a competent complete maner.
- Effectively troubleshoot.
- Record all maintenance and failure.
- Actively use InTouch Support.
- Participate in root Cause Analysis.

Position Requirements:



* Proven work experience as Maintenance Technician or similar
* 2 years Technical Degree/Equivalent or OJT in Industry Military

Contract
Technician Jobs
Electrical Technician Jobs,Maintenance Technician Jobs
$22 to $33 Per hour
