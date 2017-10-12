Maintenance Technician

Company Progressive GE

Location Henderson, Colorado

About the Role:

The world's largest Oilfield service company are looking for Maintenance Techs MT / ET to work in positions from HENDERSON, CO.

INTERVIEWS ARE THURSDAY 19th OCTOBER IN HENDERSON CO

These positions will be:



* Up to $20USD/hour

* Excellent overtime potential

* 08.00am - 09.00pm

* Excellent development opportunities

I am recruiting for the following personnel:



* Maintenance Techs MT

* Maintenance Techs ET

This is the perfect opportunity for people who want to take their career to the next level.

If you're interested, and would be free to attend an interview in Henderson, CO on October 19th at 9am, what are you waiting for? Get in touch!

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Unconventional Oil and Gas

Sub_Category Unconventional Oil and Gas Jobs

