Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is looking for a Maintenance Planning Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation in Aberdeen on a contract basis for 12 months.

Role Overview

You will join the Project Controls function which provides Project Control services on projects to include planning, cost control, document control and estimating. Project controls is involved in all stages of the project life cycle including Concept, FEED and the EPC phases subject to scope of requirements. To assist with providing these services, the Project Controls team utilises an in-house integrated project management system interfaced with proprietary systems where appropriate.

Project

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Key Responsibilities

* To ensure that the multi-trade and construction tasks on the project have been planned to maximum effectiveness* To ensure that all available resources required to perform a task have been allocated so that it can be completed by the deadline date set by the plan* To ensure that all work is scheduled in accordance to its priority using the most cost effective loading of resource possible* To regularly update and progress the plan with most current information and deliver to the task owners in a timely manner* To follow the work procedures set out by the Lead Planner/Site manager* Evaluate and Plan jobs using the site CMMS system which will be a combination of SAP & Primavera P6* On the notification of new job, create the job pack and incorporate into the plan* Ensure that the delivery dates are compatible with delivery window* Ensure that the pre-agreed level of detail is included in the job pack, as described in the work allocation matrix so that the supervisor/task-owner can execute the job* Develop standard job task list templates for all repetitive activities in order to minimise planning time* Prepare job estimates using the SAP database and raise any purchase requisition orders (PMO3) which are required as early as possible* Use site task lists templates wherever possible and appropriate* Obtain validation of task lists estimates from task owners to ensure their accuracy* Failing a suitable task list template, information must be gathered by supervisor/task owner to accurately judge job time and budget* Progress the previous week's plan and set the following week's plan bringing forward the approved and highest priority work first until 100% of available resources are scheduled* Utilise the Task priority delivery window schedule to schedule work with regards to priority* Inform management immediately of any forecast under or over manning situations* Distribute the plan for review each week and attend meetings with operations and maintenance / project teams with respect to agreeing the plan* Distribute the final updated plan to the delivery teams by Friday am of each week - Participate in continuous improvement, as per the Functional Improvement Plan* Assist in any future development of processes, IT systems, performance reporting and analysis, work efficiency improvement projects or any workflow related improvement projects as required

Role Requirements

* HNC or equivalent Desirable* Degree - Level 3 QCF in Planning/Project Controls* Primavera P6 102 - SAP system / experience* Previous Planning Experience, responsible for a small sized sub-element of a major project* Working Knowledge of the offshore oil and gas industry or downstream petrochemical industry* Knowledge of various electronic project controls applications* Previous experience working on maintenance planning workscopes