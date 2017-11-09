Company Fircroft

Location Canada,North America

About the Role:

The Role:

The Maintenance Planner will have the responsibility:



* Responsible for Mine Heavy Equipment Planning, specifically Cat Support equipment but knowledge on 797 Haul Trucks, 7495 Electric Shovel, PC8000 Hydraulic Shovels would be an asset.

* Proficient in Microsoft Office suite of software programs

* Proficient in selected scheduling and planning software

* Able to apply planning logic, such as, lead, lag, critical path and milestones.

* Demonstrates good leadership skills in Work Team meetings to remove barriers and steward action items and cost profile to work plan and cost estimates. Able to adequately assess work contingencies with schedule impact, lead coordination activity between teams should contingencies arise.

* Able to plan complex job and develop resource plan with Scheduler, Execution lead, and Operations across all disciplines. Able to identify and monitor critical and sub-critical paths for major events.

* Able to apply advanced functions of Planning & Estimating Tools, as applicable to the position. Able to educate field execution personnel on look-ahead schedules, and help ensure timely work progression.

* Able to provide input to maintenance work Contracting/Procurement strategy and steward to that plan. Able to resolve scheduling issues, including: Negative Float, Out-of-sequence updates, resource overloads, scope change, progress validation, etc.

* Able to develop a complete job plan with materials, resources and timeline.

* Able to provide input into material of construction selection and management.

* Able to plan, estimate, track and schedule Field Order Changes (FCO's).

* Reports to Long Range Planning Supervisor

* Point contract with execution, reliability, ops tech within scope of planning control including complex planned items (PCR's) - including scope changes & onsite/offsite PCR

* Manage special projects targeting maintenance planning & development

* Responsible for creating plans and task lists for all maintenance repair activities including:

* High complexity including 30 days greater LACD (component rebuilds, major modifications including ops tech engagement) - with collaboration with short range planners



The Company:

Our client, a major owner/operating company, requires expertise for their ongoing oil sands mega-projects in Alberta.This position is open to Canadian Citizens and Permanent Residents only.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Logistics Supervisor Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per hour

Apply Apply Now