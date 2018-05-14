Company Progressive GE

Location Odessa

About the Role:

Title: Maintenance Parts Technician

Pay rate: $15/hr

Duration: 7 months - potential for perm

Shift: 11hr days M-F 8am - 7pm (avg 55hrs a week)

Work Location:Odessa, Texas

Responsibilities include but not limited to

* Responsible for supporting the Maintenance and Electronics departments in the sourcing, obtaining and maintaining the required mechanical and electronic parts and materials, including the rebuild and overhaul of major components.* Liaises with internal and external suppliers and logistics personnel to ensure parts are provided to Technicians in accordance with requirements.* Assists PM & personnel in the purchasing and stocking of maintenance parts.* Utilizes computing systems such as Excel, SAP, CWI and Vendor parts and purchasing systems.

Skills and experience required

* Requires a mechanical aptitude and a basic knowledge of Halliburton equipment.* Must be able to work independently, as well as part of a team.* Must have a valid driver's license.* Requires a high school diploma.* Forklift exp

If you are interested in this opportunity, please send your resume or call 7134231646

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Inventory Control Jobs,Warehouse Jobs

Salary $15 to $15 Per hour

