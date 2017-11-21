Company Progressive GE

Location Oklahoma City

About the Role:

Maintenance Mechanic Technician - Oklahoma

Who will you be working for?

Progressive Global Energy are urgently recruiting for Maintenance Mechanical Technicians to work on contract to direct hire positions in Oklahoma. You will be working for a leading oilfield service expert who are renowned for their training. Do you have experience working in the oilfield industry, if so, you could be the Maintenance Mechanical Technician we're looking for.

What will you be doing?

As a Maintenance Mechanical Technician, you will be working in Oklahoma and there will be plenty of opportunity for overtime which will be paid time and a half. The shifts will be 10+ hours and the rate will vary from $20-$30USD per hour dependant on experience.

Position requirements:

* Oilfield experience preferred* 2 years of maintenance mechanical experience in oil & gas* Modification of mechanical equipment

If you're looking for an opportunity as a Maintenance Mechanical Technician in the oilfield industry with plenty of overtime, then get in touch today!

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Unconventional Oil and Gas

Sub_Category Unconventional Oil and Gas Jobs,Fracking Jobs

Salary $20 to $30 Per hour

