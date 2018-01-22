About the Role:ABLY RESOURCES client, a leading engineering organisation, are seeking a MAINTENANCE MANAGER to be based in MALAYSIA.
Located in the nation's capital of Kuala Lumpur, this is a 1+1 renewable contract opportunity.
The Maintenance Manager will be tasked with introducing, planning and tracking an effective maintenance programme for an existing facility.
The requirements associated with the role include;
*At least a BSc in an Engineering discipline
*Previous experience within a similar capacity.
*Prior exposure within an offshore project environment
*Strong familiarity with CMMS
Due to VISA restrictions, this opportunity is limited to Malaysian nationals.
Please send CVs in Word format to jonathan.reddin@ablyresources.com