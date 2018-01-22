Maintenance Manager

Ably Resources
Malaysia,Far East
Monday, January 22, 2018 - 7:23am

About the Role:

ABLY RESOURCES client, a leading engineering organisation, are seeking a MAINTENANCE MANAGER to be based in MALAYSIA.

Located in the nation's capital of Kuala Lumpur, this is a 1+1 renewable contract opportunity.

The Maintenance Manager will be tasked with introducing, planning and tracking an effective maintenance programme for an existing facility.

The requirements associated with the role include;

*At least a BSc in an Engineering discipline
*Previous experience within a similar capacity.
*Prior exposure within an offshore project environment
*Strong familiarity with CMMS

Due to VISA restrictions, this opportunity is limited to Malaysian nationals.

Please send CVs in Word format to jonathan.reddin@ablyresources.com
Permanent
Engineering Jobs
Maintenance Engineering Jobs
£0 to £0 Per year
631576