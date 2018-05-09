Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Role Overview

WorleyParesons are looking for a Maintenance Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in one of our UK onshore locations.

You will join the Operation and Maintenance Department which provides services to Oil and Gas facilities both onshore and offshore. The scope is bound by the equipment delivered by the project whether it is for direct revenue generation or to enable the plant to provide continuous production in future years. The Operations and Maintenance Function provides Maintenance Managers, Maintenance Engineers, CMMS Analysts, Permit Coordinators and Offshore Installation Managers to ensure that production and other performance targets, including health and safety, are met.

Project

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Key Responsibilities

* Analysing and modifying the ongoing maintenance strategy to improve performance* Monitoring and ensuring compliance with the planned maintenance system* Implementing a programme of continuous improvement in maintenance performance* Providing maintenance input to modifications* Taking accountability for overall maintenance planning* Managing maintenance support contracts on a daily basis* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures

Role Requirements

* Minimum Technical apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme plus HNC in engineering or equivalent with comprehensive experience in the role as the senior responsible person on a permanently manned producing installation OR proven record of time spent as assistant engineer, or similar, with HNC and candidate can offer an auditable track record of consistently good performance in the role* Extensive experience in two or more engineering disciplines* Good knowledge of offshore equipment, systems and associated regulations / legislation* Good knowledge of Maintenance Management systems* Provide proactive and visible SHE behaviours, demonstrating commitment to safety through language, behaviour and actions* Work flexibly as part of a team and provide support and training to other team members to enhance flexible working* Good communication and IT skills

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Maintenance Engineering Jobs

