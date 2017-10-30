About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Maintenance Engineer, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Evaluate, define, and development of specific maintenance concepts, programmes, and strategies for onshore and offshore oil and gas installations
Ensure effective input and management of data within CMMS database
Undertake spare part evaluation and CMMS optimization
Support the preparation of data for input into reviews/and (or) client presentations and meetings
Operate Computerised Maintenance Management Systems as directed and maintain client data
Support re-evaluations of maintenance programmes based on operational feedback
Liaise with Client Technical Authorities to deliver optimised maintenance requirements
Assist the LM to achieve Key Performance Indicator (KPI) deliverables and overall management of the service
Support the Line Manager (LM) in management of Company contract providing assurance on technical delivery and cost management
Retrieve project specific technical data from client library/documentation
Qualifications and Training
Essential
Degree in Mechanical Engineering related discipline
Preferred
Offshore medical and survival certificate
Proficient in the use of engineering drawings
Experience
Essential
Significant specific experience
Preferred
Must be familiar with QA/QC systems/procedures and CMMS Systems
Computer Skills
Essential
Microsoft Office
Preferred
Kamfer or Workspace
SAP
Permanent position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information
