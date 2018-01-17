Maintenance Coordinator - (Facilities)

Company Fircroft

Location Billingham,Durham,England

About the Role:

The Role:

ORGANISATIONAL CONTEXT AND JOB PURPOSE



The role is part of the Maintenance Team at Seal Sands, reporting to the Maintenance Manager. The purpose is to organise and coordinate all the facilities maintenance process to ensure that work is executed according to agreed priorities and in the safest and most cost effective manner through work preparation and interface with internal resource and 3rd party providers. Ensuring full compliance with all relevant regulations, legislation and Company standards.



RESPONSIBILITIES AND ACCOUNTABILITIES

? * Act as a champion for the Safety Principles

? * Liaise with the parties accountable for each site location to identify and schedule work to ensure the facilities maintenance work plan is correctly prioritised.

? * Provide input to Maintenance Planners to ensure a detailed and accurate work plan.

? * Manage interfaces with different trade groups to ensure minimal interruption to maintenance work.

? * Manage the work of 3rd party companies and support contracts to ensure effective working and adherence to site procedures.

? * Acts as 'gatekeeper' to control and schedule emergent work.

? * Ensure work is charged to correct work orders to enable cost transparency and assist budget control.

? * Progress improvement projects with Project Manager and assigned Engineers.

? * Work with Overhauls Manager to identify shutdown work and schedule work to meet a safe, timely and cost effective outcome for all outages.

? * Responsible for the accurate and timely retention of all records, drawings and certification associated with activities

? * Responsible for ensuring work is carried out to an agreed standard, fully completed and the work area left in a clean and tidy condition.

? * Take an active role in troubleshooting and problem solving activities.

? * Member of the site Emergency Team.



Education/Experience

* Education attainment equivalent to HNC level within a civil or related area.

? * 5 years relevant experience in areas of building, civil engineering and facilities management operations and maintenance processes

? * Proven experience in high hazard environment



Skills/Competencies

* Awareness of ISO 9000:2001 & 14001.

? * Understanding of Asbestos Regulations.

? * Working knowledge of Building and Civil work regulations.

? * Project Management.

About Fircroft:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Facilities Jobs

Salary £32000 to £32000 Per year

