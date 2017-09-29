Company Orion Group

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Maintenance and Engineering Superintendent, based in Aberdeen.



Responsibilities Include:

Managing the technical risk i.e. Ensuring technical input into ORA's and recovery plans are robust and to the right quality

Ownership of asset technical regulatory and IVB actions and follow up

Onshore asset ownership of maintenance, Engineering and Integrity KPI performance (Process safety dashboard) - Ensuring KPI compliance and driving continuous improvements. Key role in providing asset cumulative risk viewpoint

Responsible / Accountable for the technical content of the 2 year asset plan, ensuring alignment of the hub and functions to meet medium/long term targets and objectives (i.e. Reliability targets, Reduce integrity threats, ensuring the asset is technically capable of meeting medium term operation targets etc.)

Provides input into the 5 year asset reference plan

The safe and efficient delivery of maintenance and engineering modifications, Ensuring alignment with the asset 2 and 5 year plans

Ensures the output from the integrity team is operationally clear and the risks to plant integrity and operations are understood

Coordination of the execution of integrity MCDR's to ensure alignment of functions and with the asset lifecycle plan

Accountable for the Asset maintenance, Engineering modifications and Integrity (MCDR execution) budgets (Delegated by Asset manager as required)

Management and coordination of the Hub technical support team to ensure the safe and efficient delivery of maintenance, Engineering modifications, Execution of integrity MCDR's and Asset support (For medium/long term focus)

Working closely with the Platform Superintendent to ensures Hub teams alignment to asset/company goals and objectives as well as supporting the development of team members

Critical equipment issues management - including management of any emergent issues, ensuring reliability targets are met and identifying any potential modifications/upgrades/improvements/critical spares holding aligned to the maintenance strategy

Contract owner / user responsibilities as required

Continuous Maintenance optimisation - Working closely with the offshore Maintenance Supervisor and Maintenance team to ensure compliance with maintenance processes, procedures and KPI's

Management of major maintenance campaigns and overhauls within Hub team, utilizing functional support where required

Provides support for operational Improvement (Maintenance strategy support, MDC's, Lessons learnt, Historic losses, Reliability improvements)

Supports shutdown planning & execution process - Maintenance, Engineering and Integrity.

Conducts site visits / audits

Delegate for Platform Superintendent / Asset Manager as required

Fulfil an onshore emergency response role - up to IMT lead





Qualifications & Experience:

Engineering degree, or will consider lesser technical qualification with significant relevant experience in technical/operations role

Offshore Safety Survival Certificate

Experience of maintenance of topsides equipment within upstream Oil & Gas production

Experience in a technical role

Demonstrable understanding of integrity management and project delivery/execution

Proven track record of safety behaviors and attitude, coupled with the ability to work across discipline boundaries.

Project management experience and skills

Excellent communication skills with the ability to build relationships and engage at all levels

High level of professional and personal credibility - internally and externally

Strong planning and organisational skills

Ability to be proactive, pragmatic and deliver results

Evidence of creative thinking with the ability to introduce new concepts and ideas

Day to day responsibility for the Hub technical team ensuring compliance with company HR standards and procedures.

Conduct and oversee the performance appraisal and mid-year appraisal process for all direct reports in collaboration with the Functional disciplines ensuring that the correct expectations, behaviors and quality performance elements are being addressed.

Knowledge of the Safety Case Verification process, Safety Critical Elements, Written Schemes and Performance Standards.

Competent user of IT packages, specifically Microsoft Office, Excel and Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS), preferably Maximo.

Experience in a technical role within the Oil and gas industry



Permanent Position



