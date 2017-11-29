About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Maintenance Analyst, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Support the management of asset register data quality
Perform comprehensive and accurate analysis of maintenance data contained within the asset register (Maximo) and supporting data sources (e.g. Production Loss Management System)
Understand underlying data in support of analysis, be able to articulate this data and where necessary challenge the assumptions underlying the same
Liaise with relevant personnel to ensure consistency and accuracy of technical data and assumptions used
Prepare of reports and presentations highlighting analysis results
Participate in and support RCA and failure investigations
Participate in discrete activity and initiatives to improve maintenance delivery
Qualifications
Qualified to HND level in engineering subject
Skills & Experience
Substantial technical experience within a maintenance environment
Significant experience within the offshore Oil & Gas industry
Excellent understanding and experience of data analysis including advanced abilities in the use of Excel
Working knowledge of Work Management Systems (pref. Maximo)
Good working knowledge of Work Management and Maintenance processes
Experience in working with databases and online environments
Contract position
