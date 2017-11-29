Company Orion Group

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Maintenance Analyst, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Support the management of asset register data quality

Perform comprehensive and accurate analysis of maintenance data contained within the asset register (Maximo) and supporting data sources (e.g. Production Loss Management System)

Understand underlying data in support of analysis, be able to articulate this data and where necessary challenge the assumptions underlying the same

Liaise with relevant personnel to ensure consistency and accuracy of technical data and assumptions used

Prepare of reports and presentations highlighting analysis results

Participate in and support RCA and failure investigations

Participate in discrete activity and initiatives to improve maintenance delivery



Qualifications

Qualified to HND level in engineering subject



Skills & Experience

Substantial technical experience within a maintenance environment

Significant experience within the offshore Oil & Gas industry

Excellent understanding and experience of data analysis including advanced abilities in the use of Excel

Working knowledge of Work Management Systems (pref. Maximo)

Good working knowledge of Work Management and Maintenance processes

Experience in working with databases and online environments



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917316





