About the Role:

The Role:

Fircroft is Looking to hire a Machine Shop Inspector to work with a Aerospace maintenance company in Riyadh.



Job Title: Machine Shop Inspector



Job Purpose:

He is responsible to check that all maintenance and inspections are complied with according to the applicable approved technical data to ensure the highest quality control to safely protect and secure the product throughout the overhaul or repair processes.



Duties & Responsibilities

? Inspect & Measure dimensions of finished work pieces to ensure conformance to specifications/Blueprints using precision measuring instruments, templates, and fixtures.

? Creating and assisting in completion of FAI's to AS9100/AS9102

? Perform processing of non-conforming material

? Comfortable working and transacting in ERP systems,

? Performs incoming inspections and FAI along with all applicable documentation

? Assist in responding to Corrective Actions or creating them internal and external

? Assist in performing ISO internal audits, particular product and process audits

? Perform Inspections: Set-up, In-process, Incoming, and Final

? Other duties assigned by the Quality Assurance Manager/Repair Manager

? Process NCR for parts returned by customers and orders for non-conformances noting any discrepancies identified



Education, Skills & Qualification:

? 5 year minimum Inspection experience in assembly, surface treatment, and machined parts processes

? Previous inspection experience in an aviation manufacturing or repair environment

? Knowledge/training in the aerospace industry.

? Must have attention to details

? Must possess excellent communication skills both written and oral

? Ability to work on a team as well as independently

? Strong organizational skills

? Basic knowledge Microsoft Word, Excel

? Must be able to read, analyze, and interpret blue prints, general procedures

? Must be able to interpret and understand OEM specifications

? Knowledge of blueprint and interpretation.

? Knowledge of CMM and other CAD/CAM software desirable

? Knowledge of measuring equipment (e.g. micrometers, calipers, height gages, Isoscope etc.)

? Knowledge of inspection of machined parts



