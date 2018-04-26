Low Voltage Winding Team Leader / Charge Hand

Company NES Global Talent

Location Falkirk,Scotland

About the Role:

Supervision of Winding Team.

Ensure team successfully dismantle, rewind, re-assemble and test of low voltage AC & DC motors.

Ensure inspections or incoming equipment are correct and logged.

Ensure all relevant data specific to units condition and serviceability is documented.

Strong man management skills, either as a Team Leader, Charge Hand or Workshop Supervisor

Strong background in low voltage electrical rotating and static equipment

Stripping and rewinding of motors

An apprenticeship in electrical engineering or electrical machine repair and rewinds or an electrical engineering qualification

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electro-Mechanical Engineering Jobs

Salary £35000 to £40000 Per year

Job ID 640678

NES Global Talent are exclusively partnered with a global engineering and manufacturing firm for their Scottish regions.They have a number of vacancies throughout their sites, however, in the Central Belt we are recruiting for a Low Voltage Winding Team Leader or Charge Hand who will supervise a team of Low Voltage Winder/Fitters who complete rewinding and repairs to single phase and three phase AC low voltage motors and small DC motors.KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND TASKS:TECHNICAL BACKGROUND:PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONSEstablished in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.