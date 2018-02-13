Loss prevention Engineer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

About the Role:Senior Design HSE Engineer - The Hague, Netherlands
My Client is an international consultancy looking for a Safety and loss prevention engineer for a 6 month renewable contract
Location: The Hague, Netherlands
Start: ASAP
Job Skills and responsibilities;
• Apply technical knowledge to innovate, design, and develop
• Able to understand, evaluate and apply technical information
• Define the approach for the proper implementation into design of the HSE requirements
• Guide the engineering and process disciplines to the implementation of law
• Perform risk assessments and reviews of the design
• Prepare the Design HSE documentation
The Consultant will be required to have experience in fire water demand calculations, hydraulic calculations and passive fire protection specifications
Training and Experience;
• Minimum 10 year experience in the (Petro-) chemical industry
• Capable of working independently
• Experience with Brownfield / Revamp projects
• In the possession of driver's license
• Dutch fluency (activities, documents and work environment in Dutch)
