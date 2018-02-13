Loss prevention Engineer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company Leap29

Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Asset Integrity Engineer Jobs

Salary €0 to €0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 634653

Senior Design HSE Engineer - The Hague, NetherlandsMy Client is an international consultancy looking for a Safety and loss prevention engineer for a 6 month renewable contractLocation: The Hague, NetherlandsStart: ASAPJob Skills and responsibilities;• Apply technical knowledge to innovate, design, and develop• Able to understand, evaluate and apply technical information• Define the approach for the proper implementation into design of the HSE requirements• Guide the engineering and process disciplines to the implementation of law• Perform risk assessments and reviews of the design• Prepare the Design HSE documentationThe Consultant will be required to have experience in fire water demand calculations, hydraulic calculations and passive fire protection specificationsTraining and Experience;• Minimum 10 year experience in the (Petro-) chemical industry• Capable of working independently• Experience with Brownfield / Revamp projects• In the possession of driver's license• Dutch fluency (activities, documents and work environment in Dutch)This is an excellent opportunity to work with a leading worldwide company. If you have the relevant experience please apply using the links provided