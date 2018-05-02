Logistics & Customer Service Representative

Company Fircroft

Location Houston

About the Role:

The Role:

Duration: 6 - 12 months

Location: Downtown Houston

Schedule: 5/40



Notes: please note that this role will be focused on the logistical side of the business as opposed to sales or customer service. We are looking for upstream logistics experience. This is a newly created role to help with the start-up of the upstream chemicals division which will support the client's offshore platform's in the Gulf of Mexico.



Primary Responsibilities:

Carry out order processing - including warehouse release, order confirmation to customers and invoicing. Receive incoming product to warehouse inventory. Process sample orders and maintain/update sample log. Process set up of new customers and new credit and renewal requests. Update and review logistics charges.



* Upload and check customer orders with reference to all conditions, price, credit limit if existing; upload full instructions for the shipment, and prepare directly or ensure that all other necessary documents are available

* maintain a proper communication with customers for any request or issue concerning the orders; respond promptly to customer enquiries, including enquiries on pricing

* check product availability for the required dates

* organize workflow to meet customer timeframes

* send to customers order confirmation, shipping documents if required, and provide delivery information, keeping customers informed about variations

* follow the status of the order: material preparation, booking reservation

* follow up invoicing process

* identifies and resolves problems in a timely manner

* respond promptly and professionally to customer needs

* credit and debit note requests and renewals

* keep records of customer interactions and transactions, record details of enquiries, comments and complaints

* carry out pertinent activities to keep Master Data updated in the sap system, set up new customer accounts and manage customer accounts



Requirements

* High School diploma. Bachelors preferred

* 2 - 3 years of upstream logistics experience/principles and practices

* logistics clerk or from a technical service focused role, ideally from a multi-national company, and possibly a company producing, distributing or transforming raw materials.

* Petrochemical/chemical experience would be a huge bonus

* Working knowledge of SAP system

* Familiarity with CRM (Customer Relationship Management) is highly desirable

* Must possess strong skills in Word & Excel



About Fircroft:

