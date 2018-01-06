Logistics Advisor

Company Fircroft

Location Fort Mcmurray

About the Role:

The Role:

Logistics Specialist provides subject matter expertise to operating teams. Expert resource for Logistics and may include aviation, marine, shore base, ground transportation and camp services to deliver safe reliable and cost efficient logistic services. Demonstrates good planning, scheduling, coordination and administration skills and able to influence without authority at all levels within an organization. Logistics Specialist may cover some or all of the responsibilities listed below.



*Role is to support Shutdown Execution organization and interface with existing Site Logistics Team. Individual would be involved in tooling / temp office set ups / material support etc.

* Implements operations and maintenance design philosophies including project specifications.

* Provides technical support and coordination of Operations Integrity Management System (OIMS), Global Product Quality Management System (GPQMS)/Global Product Integrity Management System (GPIMS), Hydrocarbon Controls Practices (HCP) matters, Unit Internal Assessment (UIA), and audit preparation.

* Provides technical support and coordination of risk assessments, incident investigation and conceptual and pre-Front End Engineering Design (FEED) studies.

* Supports coordination of cost management and productivity improvement plans.

* Supports operating teams troubleshoot complex issues and may provide operations assistance during peak loads.

* Provides technical support and input to training development and delivery.

* Participates in cross-functional initiatives.

* Supports Operations Management as requested.



The Company:

Our client, a major owner/operating company, requires expertise for their ongoing oil sands mega-projects in Alberta.This position is open to Canadian Citizens and Permanent Residents only.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

