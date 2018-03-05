About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Livelink Systems Administrator, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Provide technical advice, assistance and support for other IM activities that have a technical component e.g. deployment of enhanced functionality
Provide support to the IM Applications Team for Permissions Management & Implementation activity where required
Provide support to the IM Applications Team for Metadata Management & Implementation activity where required
Content Bulkloading
Search Interface implementation
Testing as part of Change Management activities
Perform daily, weekly and monthly preventative maintenance checks
Provide support to the IM Applications Team for the following activities:
System Health Checks & Capacity Planning and all resultant remediation activity
System Usage profiles and Data profile reporting
Application Patching
Software upgrades
Administration Password Management
Pre-production environment Management & Administration
Hardware upgrades
Capacity Planning System Configuration - Data Tiers, Search & Index etc
Testing and Change Management
Qualifications/Training
Degree qualified or equivalent in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or related subject
Open Text Certified System Administrator
Livelink server versions 9.x (10.5 advantageous) and Content Server 10.x
Livelink Performance Analyser and Monitoring Tools
Records Management & Classification desirable
Windows 7, Internet Explorer and Citrix
Working knowledge of Windows Server 2003 & 2008
Working knowledge of Active Directory
Experience
Extensive experience with System Administration of Livelink document management systems
Extensive knowledge of Livelink system architecture and strong product knowledge
Proven experience of Livelink upgrades, system capacity planning and implementations of successful preventative maintenance programmes including Health Checks
Knowledge of Livelink Workflows and/or eForms Management Server, working knowledge of Open Text SDK
Substantial experience in IT - preferably within the oil and gas industry
Oil and Gas experience desirable but not essential
Knowledge of Opentext Directory Services (OTDS)
Contract position
