Line Locator

About the Role:
The Role:
Job title: Utility locator
Length: 6 months
Client: Oil & gas operator
Location: Watford City, ND
Health: 401k and health
Assignment Scope:
* Provides assistance to the construction field services team with daily tasks and general support.
* Coordinates construction scheduling and communication.
* Acts as a liaison to Construction Supervisor(s) reporting on field safety, project progress, or delays.
* Coordinates field oversight of the installation of equipment and components in assigned field.
* Requires technical knowledge to assist installing contractors.
* Line finder
* Has knowledge of commonly-used concepts, practices, and procedures within a particular field.
* Relies on instructions and pre-established guidelines to perform the functions of the job.
* Leads HSE performance by communicating, fostering, supporting, and enforcing HSE policies, procedures, guidelines, requirements, and objectives.
* Promotes the use of HSE Leading Indicators, Proactive Measures and Predictive Indicators.
* Provides construction input into the implementation of "Safety Through Design" process.
* May provide technical review of bids and submissions.
* Typically requires 3-5 years of experience.
* Intermediate level.
* Provides technical/functional and/or administrative support.
* General working knowledge of specific systems, terminology and procedures used within the department.
* Performs routine tasks.
* Able to solve problems and make basic decisions.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
3-5 years experience
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.