Line Locator

Company Fircroft

Location Watford City, North Dakota

About the Role:

The Role:

Job title: Utility locator

Length: 6 months

Client: Oil & gas operator

Location: Watford City, ND

Health: 401k and health



Assignment Scope:

* Provides assistance to the construction field services team with daily tasks and general support.

* Coordinates construction scheduling and communication.

* Acts as a liaison to Construction Supervisor(s) reporting on field safety, project progress, or delays.

* Coordinates field oversight of the installation of equipment and components in assigned field.

* Requires technical knowledge to assist installing contractors.

* Line finder

* Has knowledge of commonly-used concepts, practices, and procedures within a particular field.

* Relies on instructions and pre-established guidelines to perform the functions of the job.

* Leads HSE performance by communicating, fostering, supporting, and enforcing HSE policies, procedures, guidelines, requirements, and objectives.

* Promotes the use of HSE Leading Indicators, Proactive Measures and Predictive Indicators.

* Provides construction input into the implementation of "Safety Through Design" process.

* May provide technical review of bids and submissions.

* Typically requires 3-5 years of experience.

* Intermediate level.

* Provides technical/functional and/or administrative support.

* General working knowledge of specific systems, terminology and procedures used within the department.

* Performs routine tasks.

* Able to solve problems and make basic decisions.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

3-5 years experience



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.

Job Type Contract

Category Technician Jobs

Sub_Category Field Service Technician Jobs

